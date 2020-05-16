Browns hire former 49ers exec Adofo-Mensah as assistant GM

FILE – In this Feb. 5, 2020, file photo, Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry, center, poses for a photo with owners Jimmy Haslam, left, and Dee Haslam, right, after speaking during a news conference at the NFL football team’s training facility in Berea, Ohio. The Cleveland Browns have hired former 49ers executive Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as their new vice president of football operations under first-year general manager Andrew Berry. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

Adofo-Mensah will join a new staff in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns have hired former 49ers executive Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as their new vice president of football operations under first-year general manager Andrew Berry.

After a 6-10 season, owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam overhauled the front office. GM John Dorsey parted with the team and the Haslams hired Berry, who was previously with the Browns before spending one season with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Before coming to Cleveland, Adofo-Mensah was San Francisco’s director of football research and development.