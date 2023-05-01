[In the player above, watch previous FOX 8 News coverage on FirstEnergy Stadium’s name change.]

BEREA, Ohio (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns are headed to West Virginia to kick off the season’s training camp.

The early portion of the team’s camp will be at The Greenbrier resort, from July 22 to July 30.

#Browns plan to hold the early portion of their training camp at the Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia from July 22-30.

Several NFL teams have trained for a time at the resort over the last decade to create a more focused environment, including the New Orleans Saints, the New England Patriots and the Houston Texans.

The training schedule was bumped up this summer because of the Hall of Fame Game, which will be Aug. 3 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. The Browns are playing the New York Jets.

After the West Virginia camp ends, the team is expected to return to Berea to prepare. Players will then head to Philadelphia for joint practices before their preseason game against the Eagles on Aug. 17.

As for the Greenbrier, I covered 4 PGA events there nearly 15 years ago among an Evander Holyfield boxing fight as well as other sports events. It’s a hidden gem in West Virginia for vacationers and celebrities. So much do to there. Prefect get-away spot for #Browns. @fox8news — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) April 30, 2023

The Browns’ picks in the 2023 NFL Draft included cornerback Cameron Mitchell; quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson; defensive end Isaiah McGuire; tackle Dawand Jones; wide receiver Cedric Tillman; defensive tackle Siaki Ika; and center Luke Wypler.

For the team’s seventh and final pick in the 229th round, the team instead opted for a trade with the Baltimore Ravens.