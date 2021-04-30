Browns grab speedy wideout out of SEC with 3rd-round pick

The Cleveland Browns selected one of the fastest players in the draft in Auburn's Anthony Schwartz

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have selected Auburn wide receiver Anthony Schwartz with the 91st-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Schwartz is one of the fastest wideouts in the draft, running a 4.25 40-yard dash.

The wideout ended his Tigers career with 1,433 career receiving yards on 117 catches, ranking 10th in Auburn career receptions and 17th in career receiving yards.

In his career, Schwarts has played 36 games for Auburn with 13 total touchdowns.

The Browns hold six picks for the third and final day of the 2021 NFL Draft: three in the fourth round (110, 113, 132) and one apiece in the fifth (169), sixth (211) and seventh (257) rounds.