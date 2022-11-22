(WKBN)- The NFL has announced that one former player from the Cleveland Browns and two former players from the Pittsburgh Steelers have been named semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

Offensive tackle Joe Thomas is representing the Browns. The Steelers semifinalists are linebacker James Harrison and wide receiver Hines Ward.

Thomas started 167 games in his career for the Browns and played 10,363 consecutive snaps. His career with the Browns began in 2007 after the Browns drafted him third overall. Thomas retired from the NFL in 2018. Thomas was recently inducted into the Browns Legends Program on September 18.

Harrison, a Kent State product, was picked up by the Steelers as an undrafted rookie in 2004. He went on to star for the Steelers until 2012, where he was named 2008 AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year. He then played for the Cincinnati Bengals for a brief stint in 2013. He returned to the Steelers the following year and played three more seasons before finishing his career with the New England Patriots. Harrison finished his career with 793 tackles, 84.5 sacks and 8 interceptions.

Hines Ward was drafted 92nd overall in the 1998 NFL Draft. Ward spent his entire 14-year playing career with the Steelers until 2011. Ward is Pittsburgh’s all-time leader in receptions with 12,083 receiving yards and he finished with 85 touchdown receptions. In April, Ward was named as one of the head coaches in the upcoming relaunch of the XFL.

Harrison and Ward both won Super Bowl XL and Super Bowl XLIII for the Steelers. Ward was named Super Bowl XL MVP.

The list of all modern-era semifinalists can be found here.