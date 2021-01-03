Browns facing win-and-in scenario against rival Steelers

Cleveland's week of preparation and practice was disrupted by issues with the virus

(AP) – The Browns could make the playoffs for the first time since 2002 if they beat the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

They have to beat COVID-19 first. Cleveland’s week of preparation and practice was disrupted by issues with the virus.

The Browns will be down at least two defensive starters as they try to end the NFL’s current longest playoff drought.

The Steelers have already locked up the AFC North and coach Mike Tomlin is resting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for the playoffs. On Saturday, cornerback Joe Haden and tight end Eric Ebron were put on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Mason Rudolph will start for Roethlisberger and face Browns DE Myles Garrett in Cleveland for the first time since their infamous scuffle last year.

The Steelers vs. Browns game is set to kick-off at 1 p.m. on CBS.