Browns eyeing standout pass rusher to add to defensive line

Multiple reports say that the Cleveland Browns are interested in defensive end Jadeveon Clowney

In this Sept. 29, 2019, file photo, Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (90) watches during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale, Ariz. Jameis Winston, Cam Newton and Clowney didn't have to wait long at all to find homes in the NFL when they came out of college. The three former No. 1 overall draft picks are finding things moving much more slowly as they search for new homes or contracts this offseason.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Multiple published reports say that the Cleveland Browns are eyeing defensive end Jadeveon Clowney who was the number one pick in the 2014 NFL Draft.

In 13 games for the Seahawks, Clowney registered three sacks and 31 tackles last year during the regular season. Had added another 1.5 sacks in the postseason.

Sources tell Cleveland.com that the Browns are monitoring the situation but don’t want to pay the $20 million a year he was looking for.

ESPN reports that Clowney has reduced that number to $17-18 million and is still being pursued by the Seahawks and Jets.

