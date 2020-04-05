Browns eyeing standout pass rusher to add to defensive line

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Multiple published reports say that the Cleveland Browns are eyeing defensive end Jadeveon Clowney who was the number one pick in the 2014 NFL Draft.
In 13 games for the Seahawks, Clowney registered three sacks and 31 tackles last year during the regular season. Had added another 1.5 sacks in the postseason.
Sources tell Cleveland.com that the Browns are monitoring the situation but don’t want to pay the $20 million a year he was looking for.
ESPN reports that Clowney has reduced that number to $17-18 million and is still being pursued by the Seahawks and Jets.