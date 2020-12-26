Browns down multiple wide receivers as team places five on COVID-19 list

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) runs off the field after the Browns defeated the Indianapolis Colts 32-23 during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Four wideouts and a linebacker have been added to the COVID-19 list and will miss the game Sunday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns will be very shorthanded Sunday against the New York Jets after a positive COVID-19 test and several close contacts.

Earlier on Saturday, the team placed B.J. Goodson on the COVID-19/reserve list after testing positive according to multiple reports.

During the contract tracing process, it was deemed that wide receivers Jarvis Landry, KhaDarel Hodge, Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones and linebacker Jacob Phillips were close contacts, and were added to the reserve list Saturday evening.

All five will miss the game against the Jets and more could be still added, according to reports.

It will be Landry’s first missed game in his career.

In addition, the club has elevated (Contagious Disease Addendum) WR Ja’Marcus Bradley, LB Montrel Meander and WR Derrick Willies from the practice squad.

The team delayed their flight earlier in the day to New Jersey and has been rescheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday evening.

As of now, the game is still slated for 1 p.m. on Sunday on WKBN.