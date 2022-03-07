BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – NFL Network is reporting that the Cleveland Browns have declined the contract option on starting fullback Andy Janovich.

The Pro Bowl alternate will now become an unrestricted free agent.

Janovich played in 13 games for the Browns last season and was a key contributor in the ground attack as well as on special teams.

The Browns originally acquired Janovich in March of 2020 in a trade with the Denver Broncos.

The move clears approximately $1.5 million from the Browns’ cap.

Johnny Stanton is the only fullback currently on the Browns’ roster.

NFL free agency negotiations begin on Monday.