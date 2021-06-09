Browns’ cornerback cleared to practice after missing entire season

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greedy Williams runs through a drill during an NFL football practice at the team’s training facility Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Browns’ cornerback Greedy Williams was on the practice field in Berea on Wednesday after recently being fully cleared by doctors.

The third-year player missed all of last season with nerve damage in his shoulder. He suffered the injury making a routine tackle early in training camp last summer.

“It is a great feeling,” Williams said. “Just being reunited with the team, going through the drills with them and things like that. It gives you the happiest moments.”



He spent the past year completing a difficult rehab program.



Williams is a former 2019 second-round pick by Cleveland out of LSU.

He is expected to compete with 2021 first-round draft pick Greg Newsome III for playing time.

“I definitely feel like myself,” Williams added. “When I am out on the field, I do not really think about my injury. I am just ready to compete.”