Browns confirm season is over for rookie safety Grant Delpit

Delpit ruptured his Achilles tendon during Monday's practice

Credit: AP Photo/Ron Schwane

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The season is over for Cleveland Brown’s rookie safety Grant Delpit.

The team confirmed Tuesday that Delpit ruptured his Achilles tendon during Monday’s practice.

The injury will require surgical repair and force him to miss the entire 2020 season.

Delpit was a second-round pick from LSU and was expected to start in the Browns secondary this season.

The 6’3″ safety had 65 tackles for the national champion Tigers last year and has recorded eight interceptions over the last three seasons.

