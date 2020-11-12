Browns coach Stefanski ‘hopeful’ Nick Chubb will play Sunday

BEREA, Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said he is hopeful that star running back Nick Chubb will play on Sunday.
Chubb was injured in the first quarter of Cleveland’s win over Dallas on Oct. 4. He missed four games with a sprained knee.
“I’d say I’m hopeful, but I want to see this week plays out,” Stefanski told reporters during a Zoom call on Thursday.
Stefanski said they will check in with Chubb and the training staff, and wait until Friday to make a determination. The Pro Bowler wore a knee brace in practice this week.
As for other injuries, Stefanski said he is also hopeful guard Wyatt Teller will be able to play and defensive end Myles Garrett should be good to go.
The 5-3 Browns host the 2-6 Houston Texans following a bye week at 1 p.m. Sunday. Be sure to watch the game right here on FOX 8 News.
