Browns Coach Kitchens dismisses criticism by ex-assistant

Cleveland Browns offensive line coach Bob Wylie walks on the field during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Cleveland. The Chargers won 38-14. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Browns Head Coach Freddie Kitchens reacted to comments from former Cleveland assistant Bob Wylie over the weekend

BEREA, Ohio (AP) – Browns Coach Freddie Kitchens has dismissed criticism by former offensive line coach Bob Wylie.

Wylie was popular with players and fans. He told CBS Sports Radio over the weekend Kitchens received too much credit for Cleveland’s second-half turnaround last season.

Wylie added defensive coordinator Gregg Williams was a better candidate for the coaching job than Kitchens. Kitchens was hired based on a strong relationship with quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Wylie said he learned he got fired while in the hospital.

On Monday, Kitchens called Wylie a “good person” and said he respected him.

But Kitchens also said he could have hired Wyile but “didn’t want to.”

Kitchens said he visited Wylie in the hospital every week and reached out to him before every game so he would “feel a part of it.”

Lastly, the coach said Cleveland’s players deserve all the credit for the team going 5-3 after Hue Jackson was fired.