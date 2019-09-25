Browns coach Kitchens calls Mayfield criticism ‘asinine’

BEREA, Ohio (AP) – Browns coach Freddie Kitchens called former NFL coach Rex Ryan’s criticism of quarterback Baker Mayfield “asinine.”

Ryan, who now works as a TV commentator, called Mayfield “overrated as hell” earlier this week and slammed other elements of the second-year QB’s game.

One of Ryan’s biggest peeves is that Mayfield is a “one-read quarterback,” meaning he can see only one receiver before bailing on a play.

Kitchens said he appreciates Ryan’s opinion, but “he’s not in our building, he has no idea what we’re doing. … Is he a one-read quarterback? No, he’s not. I mean, that’s asinine to even say.”

Mayfield has had some struggles through three games for the Browns (1-2), who play at Baltimore on Sunday. His completion percentage has dropped from his rookie season and he’s thrown just three touchdown passes and five interceptions.

Kitchens remains confident the 24-year-old will improve and said he’s “not panicking” about Mayfield.

