BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have announced that head coach Kevin Stefanski has cleared COVID-19 protocols and returned to the team.

Also returning to the team are tight end Austin Hooper and linebacker Jacob Phillips. Both of them missed Monday evening’s game against the Raiders.

In addition, the team placed rookie cornerback Greg Newsome on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

JoJo Natson was also restored to the practice squad from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

As was previously reported, the team also officially waived punter Jamie Gillan.

The Browns visit the Packers on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. on FOX Youngstown.