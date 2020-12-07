Browns claim former Lions wide receiver off waivers

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Hall runs into the end zone after a 55-yard reception for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

Marvin Hall was released by Detroit on Friday after playing in 11 games with 17 receptions

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns claimed wide receiver Marvin Hall off waivers from the Detroit Lions on Monday.

Hall was released by Detroit on Friday after playing in 11 games with 17 receptions for 290 yards and two touchdowns.

Hall entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Raiders in 2016 and has since spent time with the Cardinals, Falcons and most recently, the Lions.

For his career, he’s registered 760 receiving yards on 36 receptions and five scores.

The Browns will host the Baltimore Ravens in Monday Night Football next week at First Energy Stadium.