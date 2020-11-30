Browns claim former Chiefs’ safety off waivers

Kansas City Chiefs safety Tedric Thompson runs during an NFL football training camp Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

The Cleveland Browns claimed Safety Tedric Thompson off waivers from the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday.

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns claimed Safety Tedric Thompson off waivers from the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday.

Thompson is in his fourth season in the NFL.

The Valencia, California native originally signed with Seattle as an undrafted free agent back in 2017. He appeared in 37 games with 16 starts between the Seahawks and Chiefs.

He has recorded 82 career tackles, five passes defensed, three interceptions and two fumble recoveries. This season, he has appeared in eight games and registered 11 tackles.

Prior to being activated, Thompson will need to pass all COVID-19 protocols.

The Browns are in need of help at safety thanks to numerous injuries at the position. Safety Ronnie Harrison had to leave Sunday’s game in Jacksonville after just one play with a shoulder injury.

More headlines from WKBN.com: