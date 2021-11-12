Browns’ Chubb to miss Sunday’s game against Patriots

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski has officially ruled out running backs Nick Chubb, Demetric Felton, and John Kelly for Sunday’s game in New England.

All of them remain in COVID-19 protocol after testing positive earlier in the week.

D’Ernest Johnson is set to make his second start of the season for the Browns,

Johnson previously started against the Broncos on Thursday Night Football and rushed for 146 yards and a touchdown.

The Browns also signed a pair of running backs to the practice squad earlier this week, Brian Hill and Dexter Williams.

The Browns and Patriots will kickoff Sunday at 1 p.m. on WKBN-27.