Browns’ Chubb named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Browns Running Back Nick Chubb has earned AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors.



Chubb rushed for 167 yards and a career-high three touchdowns in Cleveland’s 40-25 win over Baltimore on Sunday.

He recorded an 88-yard touchdown run, the longest rush in the NFL this season and third-longest in Browns history.

Chubb also recorded the most rushing yards ever by a Browns player against the Ravens.

The second-year standout is the first Browns player to win AFC Offensive Player of the Week since Baker Mayfield did so in Week 16 last season.



Rookie Punter Jamie Gillan was named Special Teams Player of the Week in Week 2.



