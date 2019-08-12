Browns’ Chad Thomas hurts neck in practice, goes to hospital

Cleveland Browns defensive end Chad Thomas (92) walks off the field after an NFL football organized team activity session at the team’s training facility, Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Thomas appeared in four games for the Browns last season

BEREA, Ohio (AP) – Cleveland Browns defensive end Chad Thomas injured his neck in practice Monday and was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

Thomas was immobilized on a backboard and carted off the field. The team says he had feeling and movement in his extremities.

Browns coach Freddie Kitchens says Thomas absorbed a hit in the neck and shoulder area. He was treated on the field by medical personnel before going to University Hospitals for more testing.

A third-round pick in 2018 out of Miami, Thomas appeared in four games for the Browns last season. The 6-foot-5, 280-pounder was expected to be in Cleveland’s defensive line rotation this season.

