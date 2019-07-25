Browns’ Camp Day One: Beckham dazzles and talks team potential

Odell Beckham, Jr. took to the practice field for the first time during training camp in Berea Thursday morning

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The biggest offseason acquisition for the Browns, Odell Beckham, Jr., took to the practice field for the first time during training camp in Berea Thursday morning.

All eyes were on number 13, who made some spectacular catches down the sideline.

“I can see how special it’s going to be, period,” Beckham said. “Being here, being with the team, I feel like a lot of people talk about the offense. They talk about Jarvis, Baker, Njoku, Chubb, Kareem and all this, and I think the defense is crazy to me. I think our defensive team is going to be a very tough, physical and hard to beat. And when you got a team like that you’re going against every single day, it can only get better.”

You can listen to more from Day One of Browns’ training camp by watching the video above.