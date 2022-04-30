BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns added to their defensive side with their first 7th round selection on Saturday, taking defensive end Isaiah Thomas.

Thomas was a senior this past season at Oklahoma.

He was an All-Big 12 second team selection in 2021.

In 43 games with the Sooners, Thomas racked up 18.5 sacks and led the team this past season in that category.

At 23-years-old, Thomas is the oldest player selected in the NFL Draft.

The selection was Cleveland’s first of two seventh-round picks.