BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns added to their defensive side with their first 7th round selection on Saturday, taking defensive end Isaiah Thomas.
Thomas was a senior this past season at Oklahoma.
He was an All-Big 12 second team selection in 2021.
In 43 games with the Sooners, Thomas racked up 18.5 sacks and led the team this past season in that category.
At 23-years-old, Thomas is the oldest player selected in the NFL Draft.
The selection was Cleveland’s first of two seventh-round picks.