Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper (81) runs against Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Austin Calitro (58) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Hooper is a two-time NFL Pro Bowler, and had a career high 75 catches last season for 787 yards and 6 touchdowns

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – According to national reports, the Browns have agreed to terms with free agent tight end Austin Hooper.

According to the NFL Network, Hooper will be the highest paid tight end in the NFL under the agreed upon deal

#Falcons free agent TE Austin Hooper, the top player at his position, is headed to the #Browns, per @TomPelissero, @MikeSilver and me. They’ve agreed to terms, he’s the new highest-paid TE. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2020

