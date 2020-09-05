Browns, Bengals allowed up to 6,000 spectators at 2 home games

The variances allow no more than 1,500 spectators in each side of the stadium

(WKBN) – Governor Mike DeWine announced Saturday that both the Cleveland Browns and Cinncinati Bengals are allowed to host up to 6,000 spectators at two home games each.

The variances allow no more than 1,500 spectators in each side of the stadium.

Fans must use the designated entrance for their ticket and wear a mask at all times.

Games included in the variance are:

September 17: Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns

September 27: Washington Football Team at Cleveland Browns

October 4: Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals

October 25: Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals

“This year will certainly be different, but both the Browns and the Bengals have worked exceedingly hard and have made extensive preparations to welcome a limited number of fans to their stadiums safely,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “These very thorough plans and safety precautions warrant a two-game trial to try and accommodate fans, at reduced capacities with social distancing and masks.”

DeWine spoke with leadership of both the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals organizations to inform them of the variances.