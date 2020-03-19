Browns beef up defensive line by adding former Bengal in free agency

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Andrew Billings prepares to take the field before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – NFL Network reports that the Browns have signed Defensive Tackle Andrew Billings to a free agent deal.

He has three years of NFL experience, with all of them coming with the Cincinnati Bengals. He misses his rookie season in 2016 with a knee injury.

Billings played in all 16 games and started each of the final 14 games with Cincinnati. In 2019, he finished with 35 total tackles, four of which were for loss, had a quarterback sack and four quarterback hits.

He was originally drafted in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Baylor.