Browns’ Beckham, Jr. and Landry forced to change cleats during halftime

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham wears a pair of custom cleats during the first half of NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Denver. The NFL made both Beckham and Jarvis Landry change their cleats at halftime. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Both players were at risk of not being allowed to play in the second half

DENVER (AP) – Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. seems to be a “shoe-in” for controversy these days. His cleats have been under scrutiny in Denver.

The CBS broadcast mentioned Beckham and fellow wide receiver Jarvis Landry needed to change their footwear or be at risk of not being allowed to play in the second half.

Before the game, Beckham was spotted wearing a pair of clown-themed cleats. Jarvis Landry donned ones that were gold with an orange hue.

Beckham changed into a black pair with “OBJ” written on the side in white lettering. Landry came out after halftime wearing bright orange cleats.

Earlier this season, Beckham caused a stir by wearing a nearly $200,000 watch that the NFL told Beckham not to wear again because it violated a policy on “hard objects.”

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry wears a pair of custom cleats during the first half of NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Denver. The NFL made both Landry and Odell Beckham change their cleats at halftime. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

