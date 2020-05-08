Browns announce new jersey numbers for draft picks and free agents

The Browns announced uniform numbers for all draft picks, as well as offseason acquisitions in free agency and trade

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The newest additions to the Cleveland Browns’ roster officially have their new jersey numbers.

On Friday, the team announced uniform numbers for all draft picks, as well as offseason acquisitions in free agency and trade.

The Browns made it clear that these numbers are subject to change at any point before the season starts.

2020 Draft Class

Jedrick Wills – 71

Grant Delpit – 22

Jordan Elliott – 61

Jacob Phillips – 50

Harrison Bryant – 88

Nick Harris – 53

Donovan Peoples-Jones – 11

Free Agent Signings/Trade Acquisitions (listed alphabetically)

Jack Conklin – 78

Austin Hooper – 81

Case Keenum – 5

Adrian Clayborn – 94

B.J. Goodson – 93

Karl Joseph – 42

Andy Janovich – 31

Andrew Billings – 99

Kevin Johnson – 28

JoJo Natson – 19

Andrew Sendejo – 23

Evan Brown – 63

Donovan Olumba – 33

Number Swaps