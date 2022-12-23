CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns announced certain items will be allowed into FirstEnergy Stadium for Saturday’s game against the New Orleans Saints.

With wind chills expected to be below zero, the team is allowing fans to carry in blankets as well as portable chargers and non-dry cell batteries to power heated apparel.

Both can be no bigger than 6″x3″x1.5″.

The battery packs must be disconnected during security inspection.

Fans will also be allowed to bring in one thermos per person that is 20 ounces or less.

The Browns host the Saints Saturday at 1 p.m. on WKBN.