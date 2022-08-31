BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns announced the signings of 12 practice squad players on Wednesday afternoon, a day after team’s trimmed their rosters to 53 players.

The Browns have signed LB Dakota Allen, WR Daylen Baldwin, TE Miller Forristall, WR Mike Harley, C Brock Hoffman, CB Shaun Jolly, RB John Kelly, CB Herb Miller, TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden, DT David Moore, DT Roderick Perry and T Alex Taylor to their practice squad.

All 12 players were in training camp with the team this summer.

The team also officially announced the signing of quarterback Kellen Mond off of waivers.