Browns add veteran Bill Callahan to coach offensive line

BEREA,Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have hired veteran Bill Callahan as the team’s new offensive line coach under Kevin Stefanski.



Callahan is entering his 45th season of coaching, and 22nd in the National Football League.



Last season, Callahan served as the interim head coach of the Washington Redskins, coaching the final eleven games in the 2019 season.

“The Cleveland Browns organization historically is one of the richest in football. The tradition and what it stands for, it means a lot to me,” Callahan said. “Growing up as a coach, I was a West Coast Offense advocate and read all the information and stories about Paul Brown and Bill Walsh and how it arrived with Cleveland. That was always appealing to me and interesting as well and helped me as a coach.

Callahan was the head coach with the Oakland Raiders from 2002-03 and the University of Nebraska from 2004-07. He has been an offensive line coach for a combined 15 years with four different NFL teams (Eagles, Jets, Cowboys, Redskins).