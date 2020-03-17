Browns add to backfield in trade with Broncos

Denver Broncos fullback Andy Janovich (32) takes part in drills during the opening day of the team’s NFL football training camp Thursday, July 18, 2019, in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have reportedly acquired Fullback Andy Janovich in a trade with the Denver Broncos.

In exchange, Denver receives a 2021 seventh-round draft pick.

Janovich spent four seasons with the Broncos.

Known primarily as a blocking back during his time in Denver, Janovich rushed for 51 yards and three touchdowns. He also caught 22 passes for 233 yards and a touchdown.

The 26-yard old was selected in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He played college football at Nebraska.



The deal will become official when the new NFL league year begins on Wednesday at 4 p.m.