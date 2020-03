Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (97), defensive end Adrian Clayborn (99) and defensive end Vic Beasley (44) celebrate in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have signed Defensive End Adrian Clayborn to a free agent deal.

It is reportedly a two-year contract worth $6 million.

Clayborn spent last season with the Atlanta Falcons, appearing in a total of fifteen games.

He finished the season with four sacks and also forced a pair of fumbles.

Clayborn previously spent four season in Tampa Bay, and one in New England.

Originally a first-round draft choice out of Iowa, Clayborn has amassed 36 1/2 career sacks.