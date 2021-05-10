Browns add new kicker to the roster

New York Jets kicker Chase McLaughlin warms up before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

The 25-year-old has connected on 22-28 field goal attempts

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have reportedly claimed kicker Chase McLaughlin off waivers from the Jets.

ESPN was the first to report the claim.

McLaughlin has been in the league since 2019, when he signed with the Vikings and was added to the practice squad.

Since 2019, he has spent time with the Bills, Vikings, Chargers, 49ers, Colts, Vikings (again), Jaguars, Jets and now the Browns.

In his career, the 25-year-old has connected on 22-28 field goal attempts and is 31-32 on extra points tries.

McLaughlin, who played collegiately at Illinois, will compete with last year’s starter Cody Parkey as well as Matthew McCrane, who spent the season on the Cleveland practice squad.