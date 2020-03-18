Browns add former Green Bay linebacker to replace Schobert

Green Bay Packers middle linebacker B.J. Goodson walks on the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The NFL Network reports that the Cleveland Browns have reportedly agreed to sign Linebacker B.J. Goodson to a free agent contract.

Cleveland was in the market for a linebacker after losing both Christian Kirksey (Packers) and Joe Schobert (Jaguars) in free agency.

The 26-year old spent last season in Green Bay, starting nine games for the Packers after being acquired in a trade from the Giants.

Overall, Goodson has played four years in the NFL, after being drafted by the Giants in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.