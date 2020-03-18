Browns add former Green Bay linebacker to replace Schobert

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The NFL Network reports that the Cleveland Browns have reportedly agreed to sign Linebacker B.J. Goodson to a free agent contract.
Cleveland was in the market for a linebacker after losing both Christian Kirksey (Packers) and Joe Schobert (Jaguars) in free agency.
The 26-year old spent last season in Green Bay, starting nine games for the Packers after being acquired in a trade from the Giants.
Overall, Goodson has played four years in the NFL, after being drafted by the Giants in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.