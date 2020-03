Dallas Cowboys cornerback Donovan Olumba (32) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have announced the official signing of Cornerback Donovan Olumba to a free agent contract.

Olumba is officially in his first NFL season out of Portland State.

He was originally signed by Dallas as an undrafted free agent in 2018, and has spent most of the past two seasons on the Cowboys’ practice squad.

He was added to the active roster for the Cowboys’ regular season finale, playing 32 snaps on defense and six on special teams.