Browns add depth to the offensive line by signing former Giant

New York Giants center Evan Brown (67) prepares to snap the ball against the Chicago Bears during the fourth quarter of a preseason NFL football game, Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Browns have officially signed Center Evan Brown to a free agent contract.

He adds depth to the offensive line behind starter J.C. Tretter.

Brown is in his third NFL season out of SMU. Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Giants in 2018, Brown has appeared in four career games.

He spent his entire rookie year with the Giants and appeared in one game in 2019 in addition to spending time on New York’s practice squad.

Brown was signed to the Dolphins’ active roster and appeared in three games.

Cleveland has now added a total of twelve new players to the roster since the new league year began on March 18th.