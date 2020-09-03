Browns add depth to defensive secondary in trade with Jacksonville

The Browns traded for safety Ronnie Harrison on Thursday

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have acquired safety Ronnie Harrison from the Jacksonville Jaguars for a fifth-round pick in 2021 on Thursday.

Harrison is entering his third season in the NFL after orginally being drafted by the Jags in the third-round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

He has 22 starts in 28 games played with 103 tackles, three sacks, three interceptions, 12 passes defensed and one fumble recovery.

Harrison started 14 games in 2019 and was second on the team in tackles.

Playing his college ball at Alabama, Harrison won two National Championships with the Crimson Tide in 2016 and 2018.