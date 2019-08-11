Browns add basketball player turned tight end Rico Gathers

Dallas Cowboys tight end Rico Gathers (80) huddles with his teammates at the NFL football team’s training camp in Oxnard, Calif., Saturday, July 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

The Cleveland Browns have signed former Baylor basketball standout Rico Gathers to a contract

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have signed tight end Rico Gathers to a contract and have released TE/FB Orson Charles.

At 6’6, 281-pounds, Gathers brings a big target to the offense.

He was a former basketball player at Baylor before being a sixth-round pick of the Cowboys in 2016.

Gathers played in 15 games with 4 starts for Dallas, recording three catches for 45 yards.

Charles was the primary fullback and played in 13 games for the Browns in 2018. He had three catches for 23 yards.