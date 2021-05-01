Browns add another weapon to their offense with UCLA wideout in sixth-round

Demetric Felton will be making the switch from running back to wideout with the Browns after being taken in the sixth-round

Demetric Felton of UCLA

(AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns added their second wide receiver of the 2021 NFL Draft on Saturday, selecting Demetric Felton in the sixth-round with the 211th-overall selection.

Felton was a running back in college but will move to wideout in the pros.

Felton played in six games his final year as a Bruin, leading the Pac-12 in all-purpose yards per game (165.83).

This past year he was a Second team All-Pac 12 selection.

For his career, Felton racked up 433 yards rushing with two touchdowns and added another 799 receiving yards with five more touchdowns.

