The Cleveland Browns selected WVU linebacker Tony Fields II in the fifth-round of the 2021 NFL Draft

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns continued to improve their linebacking core in the 2021 NFL Draft Saturday, selecting West Virginia LB Tony Fields II in the fifth round with the 153rd-overall pick.

Fields was a first team All-Big 12 selection this past season with the Mountaineers and was named the Big 12 Defensive Newcomer of the Year.

In his lone season with WVU, Fields had 88 total tackles with a sack and interception.

He was also invited to play in the 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl.