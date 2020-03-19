Browns add another former first round draft pick; Team signs former Bills’ cornerback

Buffalo Bills cornerback Kevin Johnson drops into pass coverage during the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Browns have reportedly signed Cornerback Kevin Johnson to a one-year free agent contract. The deal could be worth as much as $6 million with incentives.

Johnson was originally a first-round pick of the Texans back in 2015. He was released prior to lst season, and eventually signed with Buffalo.

The 27-year old appeared in all sixteen games for the Bills last season, finishing the campaign with 34 tackles, one sack, five passes defensed.

Johnson played college football at Wake Forest.