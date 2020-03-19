Browns add another former first round draft pick; Team signs former Bills’ cornerback

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Browns have reportedly signed Cornerback Kevin Johnson to a one-year free agent contract. The deal could be worth as much as $6 million with incentives.
Johnson was originally a first-round pick of the Texans back in 2015. He was released prior to lst season, and eventually signed with Buffalo.
The 27-year old appeared in all sixteen games for the Bills last season, finishing the campaign with 34 tackles, one sack, five passes defensed.
Johnson played college football at Wake Forest.