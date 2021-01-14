Browns activate wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge from COVID-19 list

The Browns face the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs in Kansas City in the second round of the playoffs

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– KhaDarel Hodge is the latest member of the Cleveland Browns activated from the COVID-19 list.

The wide receiver has 11 receptions for 180 yards this season.

The team welcomed back cornerback Denzel Ward on Wednesday and head coach Kevin Stefanski returned to practice on Thursday. The Browns hope to get veteran offensive lineman Joel Bitonio back later this week.

The Browns face the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs in Kansas City in the second round of the playoffs on Sunday.