Browns activate starting wideout from PUP list

CINCINNATI, OH – DECEMBER 29: Baker Mayfield #6 and Jarvis Landry #80 of the Cleveland Browns signal for a touchdown after a catch by Odell Beckham Jr. in the fourth quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)

The Browns activated Jarvis Landry along with two others from the PUP list

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have activated Jarvis Landry from the PUP list on Saturday along with two others.

Landry passed his physical after hip surgery in February.

The Browns on Saturday also activated safety Karl Joseph (foot) and tight end Pharaoh Brown (foot) from the off physically unable to perform list.

Additionally, Cleveland claimed cornerback M.J. Stewart off waivers from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He was a second round pick in 2018 and has appeared in 21 games with 64 total career tackles.