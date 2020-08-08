Browns activate starting wideout from PUP list

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have activated Jarvis Landry from the PUP list on Saturday along with two others.
Landry passed his physical after hip surgery in February.
The Browns on Saturday also activated safety Karl Joseph (foot) and tight end Pharaoh Brown (foot) from the off physically unable to perform list.
Additionally, Cleveland claimed cornerback M.J. Stewart off waivers from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
He was a second round pick in 2018 and has appeared in 21 games with 64 total career tackles.