JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jake Browning threw for 354 yards and a touchdown in his second career start, and the Cincinnati Bengals stunned the Jacksonville Jaguars 34-31 in overtime Monday night.

Browning also ran for a score as the Bengals (6-6) won on “Monday Night Football” for the first time since 1990 on Evan McPherson’s 48-yard field goal in the extra frame. This one was shocking and potentially costly for the Jaguars (8-4), who lost quarterback Trevor Lawrence to a right ankle injury late in the fourth quarter.

Left tackle Walker Little stepped on Lawrence’s ankle, causing him to twist it as he was sacked. Lawrence tried to get up, but dropped to the ground, ripped off his helmet and threw it in disgust. He was helped off the field and into the tunnel for X-rays.

It ended an otherwise stellar night for Lawrence, who completed 22 of 29 passes for 259 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for a score.

Browning was equally stout in place of star Joe Burrow, who watched and coached from the sideline while wearing a cast and a sling. Browning completed 32 of 37 passes and directed the overtime drive that set up McPherson’s winner. McPherson, who played collegiately at nearby Florida, banged a 57-yarder off the crossbar in the same direction early in the game.

Jacksonville backup C.J. Beathard completed 9 of 10 passes for 63 yards in relief of Lawrence. Beathard put the Jaguars in position for Brandon McManus’ 40-yard field goal with 26 seconds remaining in regulation.

Ja’Marr Chase caught 11 passes for 149 yards and a touchdown, a 76-yarder in the third quarter that got the Bengals going.

Joe Mixon ran for 68 yards and two scores, and rookie Chase Brown added 61 yards on the ground for the league’s worst rushing attack. Mixon also had six receptions for 49 yards.

The Bengals made it harder that it should have been when coach Zac Taylor called a trick play that turned into a debacle in the third.

Browning lateraled to receiver Tyler Boyd, who inexplicably threw directly to pass rusher Josh Allen. Allen caught the ball for his second career interception. The Jaguars scored four plays later when Lawrence jumped and stretched the ball across the goal line.

It was the second bungled trick play for the Bengals, who also lost 7 yards when Chase completed a double pass to Browning.

Still, the Bengals finished with 491 yards and were 8 of 14 on third down.

INTERESTING CELEBRATION

The Bengals celebrated Mixon’s first TD run with a choreographed dance in the end zone. It all seemed to be going as planned until left tackle Orlando Brown leaned into a TV camera and yelled an expletive. That could earn Brown a fine from the league.

HIGGINS RETURNS

Bengals receiver Tee Higgins finished with three catches for 36 yards in his first game in a month. Higgins missed the last three games — all losses — with a hamstring injury. Higgins has 30 receptions for 364 yards and two touchdowns in a contract year. He called this injury his worst since his rookie season.

TAYLOR BRO BOWL

Zac Taylor pulled even with little brother Press in the “Taylor Bro Bowl” standings.

Their father, former Kansas State assistant coach Sherwood Taylor, keeps a trophy at their family home in Norman, Oklahoma, with the results of every head-to-head coaching matchup between his sons. Press, Jacksonville’s offensive coordinator, had won two of the last three meetings.

The all-time series is now 2-2-1.

INJURY REPORT

Jacksonville lost receiver Christian Kirk (groin) on its first offensive play. He caught a 26-yard pass and stayed down for a few minutes before gingerly walking to the locker room. He did not return. Cornerback Tre Herndon (concussion) also was ruled out at halftime.

Defensive tackle Foley Fatukasi (ankle), safety Andre Cisco (shoulder) and left tackle Walker Little (hamstring) also missed time.

UP NEXT

Bengals: Host Indianapolis (7-5) on Sunday.

Jaguars: At Cleveland (7-5) on Sunday.