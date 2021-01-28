Brownfield’s 39 highlights Lisbon’s win over Urban Scholars

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Lisbon stepped out of the EOAC to roll past The Academy for Urban Scholars 98-49 Thursday night.
The Blue Devils improve to 11-3 overall following their fifth win in their last six outings.
Blayne Brownfield went over 30 points for the third time this season as he finished 10 of 13 from the foul line to close out his night with 39 points. Brownfield also hauled down 10 boards.
Ryan McCullough and Hunter Dailey each had 16 points. McCullough registered 11 assists and five steals. Trevor Siefke added 11 points. Hunter Sturgeon was one field goal shy of reaching a double-double (eight points, 10 rebounds).
Next up for the Devils will be a showdown against Wellsville.
Nick Grier led the Hawks with 10 points. Brian Thomas and George Peoples contributed nine and eight points respectively.