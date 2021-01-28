Brownfield’s 39 highlights Lisbon’s win over Urban Scholars

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) - LaBrae senior Connor Meyer is one of those high school basketball players who seems like he's been around forever. That's a testament to the impact Meyer has had with the Vikings program in just four short years.

LaBrae has won two District titles in that time and going for a third in four years this season. Plus, Connor is a straight-A student in the classroom, earning him the honor of our "Student Athlete of the Week".

"I've really tried to slow my game down and make it more simple," said Meyer. "When you're a freshman and sophomore it was different and tough when everyone is bigger than you, faster than you, stronger than you."

At 5'9," 165 pounds, Connor Meyer is often the smallest, yet toughest player on the court. He's served as the Vikings' floor general the past four years and is now a two-year captain and 1st team All Conference point guard.

"I would say I'm a facilitator and I think the team knows that and they like that," said Meyer. "I'm always trying to set up the next guy. Ya, I'll score when I need to but when someone's open, I'm finding the open guy and we're making it work."

Despite his knack for setting up his teammates, Connor is one of the team's leading scorers. averaging around 12 points and four assists this season. He plans to play college basketball at Marietta next year and study Sports Management, with a goal of becoming a high school or college coach one day.

"I kind of want to do that and maybe even at the next level," said Meyer. "You never know where you're going to start and where you're going to end. But I'd like to end at the college ranks and make a pretty good name for myself."

Off the court, Connor carries a 4.0 GPA and is a member of the National Honor Society. He comes from a smart family. Older brother Zach is studying to become a veterinarian one day, and sister Morgan Meyer was a "33 Student Athlete of the Week" herself back in 2017.

"Going into high school, my freshman year it was big shoes to fill," said Meyer. "All the teachers knew who my family was and what they did in school so I had big shoes to fill."