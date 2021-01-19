Brownfield snags a double-double as Lisbon tops Reserve

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Lisbon reached win #9 following their 69-56 win over Western Reserve. The Blue Devils improve to 9-2 overall.

Blayne Brownfield scored a game-high 25 points on three 3-pointers as he went a perfect 4 for 4 from the free-throw line. Brownfield also hauled down 10 boards. Ryan McCullough continued to heat up from long distance as he made three 3-point shots while netting 18 points and dishing out six assists.

Lisbon will play at Valley Christian on Friday before returning home to face Southern on Saturday.

Ryan Gordon drained five 3-point baskets to lead the Blue Devils with 23 points. Reserve will play at Mineral Ridge on Friday.