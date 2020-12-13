Brownfield scores 37; Lisbon improves to 3-1

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Senior Blayne Brownfield posts a 37-point performance as Lisbon tops Beaver Local, 73-64.

Brownfield connected on 5 three-point shots while going 8 for 8 from the foul line. Brownfield also hauled down 7 boards for the Blue Devils.

Lisbon improves to 3-1. The Devils also received all-around contributions from Ryan McCullough, who finished with 23 points, 8 rebounds, 8 assists and 3 steals.

The Blue Devils are set to meet Leetonia on the road on Tuesday.

For Beaver Local, Skylar Pappas drained 7 three-pointers to give him 27 points. Nathan Barber added 16 points. The Beavers fall to 2-1 after nipping Indian Creek yesterday, 40-39.

Next Saturday, the Beavers are scheduled to play at Wellsville.

