Brownfield leads Lisbon by United

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Lisbon has won 6 of their last 8 games after Friday’s 60-50 victory over visiting-United. The Blue Devils currently have a 12-4 record overall as they’re 7-2 in the EOAC.

Blayne Brownfield led all scorers with 19 points (8-11 FT). Ryan McCullough and Adam Spencer added 11 and 10 points respectively. Spencer connected on a trio of three-point shots.

Lisbon will take on East Palestine on Saturday.

United falls to 6-10 overall and 5-7 in league play. The Golden Eagles were led by Grant Knight’s 11 points (5-6 FT). Keaton Baker finished with 9 points.

Next up for United will be a road trip to East Palestine on Tuesday.