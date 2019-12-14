Brown sinks 3 at buzzer for victorious Fitch

Falcons have won 3 in a row following tonight’s win

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Kris Brown connected on a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Fitch the 67-64 win over Tallmadge. Brown scored 10 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter. He also connected on 5 three-pointers. Todd Simons added 18 (16 of which were in the first half).

For Talllmadge (2-3), Brandon Heigelmann tallied a game-high 36 points. Number 5 scored 17 points in the first quarter. He made 5 of the Blue Devils’ 6 three-pointers.

The Falcons (3-1) will host GlenOak next Saturday.