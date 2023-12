YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Alyssa Brown’s 27 points helps Chaney girls basketball down East Palestine 56-39.

Brown lead Chaney in scoring with 27 points, eight rebounds, and four assists. Chaneys’ Lexi Pete scored 11 points and Jaziya Burley Anderson had 10 points. Also, Janiah Eiland led Chaney in rebounds with 14.

Chaney plays Niles, Saturday, Dec. 30, at 12:30 p.m. While East Palestine plays United Jan 4.