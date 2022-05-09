CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Andrew Brown and Gavin Mauger combined to pitch a shutout for Lakeview in their 9-0 win over visiting Jefferson. Brown tossed the first six innings, allowing three hits and striking out five. Mauger came in to close out the game by pitching the final inning and striking out two.

Andrew McRoberts, Cal Rinck, Blaine Barr and Brown all had a pair of hits. McRoberts finished with a triple. Brown had two doubles.

Lakeview has won their last three games to improve to 10-6. Tuesday, the Bulldogs will travel to Jefferson to face the Falcons.